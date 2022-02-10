Taurus Asset Management LLC Buys 4,890 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 2.2% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Church & Dwight worth $21,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,357. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average is $90.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

