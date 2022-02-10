Taurus Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Taurus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,924 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.27. The company had a trading volume of 86,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026,794. The company has a market cap of $228.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.24 and a 200-day moving average of $127.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

