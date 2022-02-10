Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will announce $1.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the lowest is $1.68 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $8.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $8.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $898,954.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,065 shares of company stock worth $7,419,320. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,918 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after buying an additional 652,265 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 469,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after buying an additional 459,378 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.72. 122,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,892. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

