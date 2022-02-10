Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 75,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 116,515 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 25,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $30.47 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $296,328.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,320. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

