Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BXP opened at $116.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.70 and a 200 day moving average of $115.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.97 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

