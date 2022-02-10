TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock Price Down 14.3%

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) traded down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.00 and last traded at $78.53. 3,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 217,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.73 and its 200-day moving average is $87.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 117.21 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $2,559,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,252,399. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TechTarget by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TechTarget by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

