Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.600-$18.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $4.020-$4.100 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $507.80.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $8.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $432.21. 151,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $354.17 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,385 shares of company stock worth $5,401,599 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,288 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.