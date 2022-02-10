Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.58

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 21505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on TS. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Tenaris alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,707,000 after buying an additional 132,629 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.