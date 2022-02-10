Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.46.

A number of brokerages have commented on TME. China Renaissance Securities lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,707,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,559,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TME. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 279,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 122,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

