Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata stock opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. Teradata has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 98.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Teradata by 341.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.