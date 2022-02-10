Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
TDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.
Teradata stock opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. Teradata has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 98.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Teradata by 341.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
