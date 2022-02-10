Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.06 million.Teradyne also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.000-$9.000 EPS.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.49. The company had a trading volume of 129,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,683. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.21%.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.58.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

