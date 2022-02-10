Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Teranga Gold Co. (TSE:TGZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.49. Teranga Gold shares last traded at C$12.33, with a volume of 960,887 shares.
The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.33.
About Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ)
Recommended Stories
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.