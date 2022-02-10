TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Head to Head Comparison

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get TeraWulf alerts:

TeraWulf has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autohome has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TeraWulf and Autohome’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $13.43 million 1.95 -$440,000.00 ($0.22) -60.18 Autohome $1.33 billion 3.00 $521.87 million $3.81 8.21

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf. TeraWulf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autohome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of Autohome shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of TeraWulf shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Autohome shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -2.66% 11.27% 8.89% Autohome 37.84% 16.05% 12.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TeraWulf and Autohome, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 0 0 N/A Autohome 3 5 1 0 1.78

Autohome has a consensus target price of $48.78, suggesting a potential upside of 56.23%. Given Autohome’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Autohome is more favorable than TeraWulf.

Summary

Autohome beats TeraWulf on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc. owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The company was founded in June 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.