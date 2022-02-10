Terex (NYSE:TEX) Announces Earnings Results

Terex (NYSE:TEX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Terex updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$4.050 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.55-4.05 EPS.

Shares of Terex stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.65. Terex has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Terex by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

