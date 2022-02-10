Terreno Realty Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.
Terreno Realty has raised its dividend payment by 37.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Terreno Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 110.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.
TRNO stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.96. 410,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,904. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average is $72.44. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.76 and a beta of 0.62.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Terreno Realty stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,201 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Terreno Realty worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.
About Terreno Realty
Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.
