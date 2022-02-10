Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.40. Territorial Bancorp shares last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 5,542 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07. The company has a market cap of $236.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 26.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $636,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,976,000 after purchasing an additional 58,285 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 89,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

