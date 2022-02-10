Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Caxton Associates LP’s Largest Position

Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,522 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 15.3% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $138,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,265,404 shares of company stock worth $3,305,230,075. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $930.42. The stock had a trading volume of 533,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,300,559. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,001.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $906.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.56.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

