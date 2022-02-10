Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) EVP Sven Dethlefs Sells 4,138 Shares

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,135,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,145,620. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $1,386,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,566 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,560 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 219.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth about $2,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

