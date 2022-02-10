Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on TEVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
NYSE TEVA opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $13.06.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.