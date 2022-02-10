Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TEVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

