Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.32

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.32 and last traded at $41.05, with a volume of 40681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.22.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.30.
Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.
