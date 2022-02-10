Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.32

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.32 and last traded at $41.05, with a volume of 40681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 1,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,490 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 200,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 70.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 132,818 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 97,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 97,717 shares during the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.