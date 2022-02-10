TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $125.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $110.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TFI International has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

