TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $125.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.
Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $110.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TFI International has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
