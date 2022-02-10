TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$160.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFII. TD Securities upgraded shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TFI International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$136.62.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$139.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$130.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$135.79. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$87.52 and a twelve month high of C$148.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.97 billion and a PE ratio of 19.45.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total value of C$2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,191,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$569,991,504.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

