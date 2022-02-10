The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Lifted by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $22,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $124.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.53%.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

