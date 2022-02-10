The Alumasc Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.35 (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON ALU opened at GBX 221.60 ($3.00) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 224.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 232.83. The Alumasc Group has a 52-week low of GBX 155 ($2.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 288.16 ($3.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £80.07 million and a P/E ratio of 10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93.

In related news, insider Simon Dray acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($56,795.13). Also, insider Michael Leaf acquired 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.88) per share, with a total value of £1,478.22 ($1,998.95).

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

