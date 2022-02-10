The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,995 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $42,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $49,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 171.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $215.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $183.77 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.86.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

