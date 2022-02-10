The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $10,759,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $4,021,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,725 shares of company stock worth $51,817,142 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $94.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.89. The stock has a market cap of $171.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

