The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Chemours has increased its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years. Chemours has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemours to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

NYSE:CC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.47. 1,505,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,851. Chemours has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98.

CC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chemours stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Chemours worth $44,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

