The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) CEO Purchases $198,980.35 in Stock

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) CEO Satish Malhotra bought 24,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $198,980.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TCS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,241. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $407.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $19.31.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TCS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 65.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.