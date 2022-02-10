The Cushing Renaissance Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 61.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of SZC opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $50.94.
About The Cushing Renaissance Fund
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
