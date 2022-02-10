The Cushing Renaissance Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 61.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SZC opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SZC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

