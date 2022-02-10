The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCRYY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Scor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Scor from €28.80 ($33.10) to €29.60 ($34.02) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Shares of Scor stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. Scor has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

