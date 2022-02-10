The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cfra cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.29.

HAIN opened at $36.94 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,174,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,717,000 after buying an additional 37,332 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 349,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after buying an additional 160,216 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

