The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 261,766 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,766 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXE. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,595,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after buying an additional 3,819,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after buying an additional 2,807,033 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,612,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,546,000 after buying an additional 982,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a current ratio of 16.04. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

