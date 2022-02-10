The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $24,674,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 453.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after buying an additional 770,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,623,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,631,000 after buying an additional 575,422 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at $10,607,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $10,484,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -1,666.39%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

