The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 10,779 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,779 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,906,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 41,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 34,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

