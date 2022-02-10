The Sage Group’s (SGE) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.94) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.28) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 600 ($8.11) to GBX 730 ($9.87) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.74) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 736.43 ($9.96).

Shares of LON:SGE opened at GBX 693.80 ($9.38) on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 556 ($7.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 862.20 ($11.66). The company has a market capitalization of £7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 792.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 752.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.63 ($0.16) per share. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.67%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

