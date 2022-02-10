TheStreet Downgrades NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NVE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NVEC opened at $57.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.11. NVE has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $81.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average is $67.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. NVE’s payout ratio is currently 139.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVE by 51.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of NVE by 142,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NVE by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVE by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of NVE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

