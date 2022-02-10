Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Announces Earnings Results

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Thomson Reuters stock opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day moving average is $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $80.16 and a one year high of $123.60.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 12.54%.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.
