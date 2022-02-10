Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$117.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRI. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$142.86.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$133.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$143.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$143.99. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$101.02 and a 12 month high of C$156.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

