THORChain (RUNE) Market Capitalization Tops $1.60 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $4.84 or 0.00010741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THORChain has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and $55.48 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00048466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.57 or 0.07119434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,951.64 or 0.99742242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00050033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00053055 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006151 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.