TIG Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

TIG Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.