TIG Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

TIG Advisors LLC lowered its position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadscale Acquisition were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadscale Acquisition by 16.0% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadscale Acquisition by 13.2% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 18,212 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS SCLEU opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

