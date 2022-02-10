TIG Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

TIG Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,943,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 2,458.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 619.9% in the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 359,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 309,950 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 347,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 247,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 199,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 131,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAHU opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.