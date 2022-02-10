TIG Advisors LLC Sells 1,502 Shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

TIG Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC owned 1.11% of CITIC Capital Acquisition worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 38.2% during the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 650,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 179,908 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 1.6% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,275,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,046 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 23.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 42,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,090,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CITIC Capital Acquisition stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $12.20.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

