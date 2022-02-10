Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $335.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of -158.30, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.43. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

