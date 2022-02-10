Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.70 Million Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TM opened at $201.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.55 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.50.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

