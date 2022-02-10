Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 231,000 Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.40% of Absolute Software worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Absolute Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 156,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Absolute Software by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,472,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

ABST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

ABST opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. Absolute Software Co. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently -199.98%.

Absolute Software Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

