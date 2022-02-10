Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,700 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.38% of DURECT worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 144.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in DURECT by 49.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in DURECT by 35.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in DURECT by 33.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DURECT stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.12. DURECT Co. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $170.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

