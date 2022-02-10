Toro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,176 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.

NYSE TTC opened at $100.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.21. Toro has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $960.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Toro will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Toro by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

