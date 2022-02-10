Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Down to $9.16

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.16, but opened at $8.69. Torrid shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 1,778 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CURV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth $28,145,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at about $23,809,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at about $13,418,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,487,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at about $9,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

