Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Shares Purchased by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 231.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,710 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 151.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 400.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.36. 10,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,252. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

